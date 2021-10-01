Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) Police have arrested two suspected members of the notorious Irani gang near Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane, and recovered from them stolen mobiles and gold chains, collectively worth Rs 2.36 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Woman IAF Officer Says Doctors Performed Two-Finger Test to Prove Rape, NCW Takes Cognisance.

The duo, identified as Kasim Jaffar Irani alias Hussain (20) and Kambar alias Ambar Annu Sayyed Irani (23), were nabbed at Ambivli on Wednesday evening, Thane police spokesperson Jaimala Vasawe said.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 20 Pro To Be Launched Today in India; Check Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

"A police team conducted a raid at Ambivili and seized stolen mobiles and chains worth around Rs 2.36 lakh from them. A motorcycle used by the accused to commit the offences of snatching ornaments and mobiles has also been seized," she said.

They were booked under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity) and 34 (common intention), police said.

In the past, a total of 11 offences had been registered against Kasim and eight against Ambar, they said.

The preliminary probe has revealed that the accused had indulged in crimes in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Raigad districts, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)