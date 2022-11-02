Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) Police have arrested two men in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district and recovered from them a revolver and five live rounds, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Non-Reporting of Sexual Assault on Children Serious Crime.

As per a preliminary probe, the duo - aged 36 and 25 - had bagged a contract to kill a local politician ahead of the upcoming civic elections, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Sacrilege at Mosque in Shahjahanpur Sparks Protest; Case Registered.

"The police had on Tuesday received a tip-off that two persons wielding a revolver robbed people of their valuables between Bhadwad Naka to Sonale village," the official said.

Acting on that piece of information, the police swung into action and nabbed the duo. They also seized arms from them. The revolver had 'Made in USA' written on it, he said.

Kiran Kabadi, senior inspector at Shanti Nagar police station said an offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered against the accused.

One of the accused is a habitual offender, against whom two serious cases were registered at Shirur police station in Pune district, he said, adding that further investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)