Latur, Jul 20 (PTI) Police have arrested two miscreants for allegedly terrorising people by attacking and threatening them, snatching their mobile phones, damaging vehicles and shops in Latur city of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrest was made on Tuesday night, soon after the victims reported that a group of around seven miscreants was troubling people on the streets of Dadoji Konddev Nagar, Lakshmi Colony, Radhakrishna Nagar, Kalikadevi Temple, Old Ausa Road and their adjoining areas in the city, they said.

"Around 8.45 pm, a group of around seven people broke the windshields of some four-wheelers and the glass facades of some shops, attacked a few persons with sharp weapons and threatened them. They also snatched the mobile phones. Due to all this, the local persons and passersby felt terrorised," an official of Shivaji Nagar police station said.

Some of the victims rushed to the police station and reported about it. They urged the police to act against the miscreants. The police swung into action and went to the spot, he said.

Two members of the group were caught, while others managed to escape, police said.

"The two accused, who are aged around 20 years, were probably under the influence of drugs," the official said.

Based on the complaint filed by one Swapnil Inde, a driver who was attacked by them with a knife on his right leg, a case was registered against three persons.

While two of the accused - Ajinkya Nilkanth Mule and Sanket alias Hanya Taware - were arrested in this connection, the third accused was identified as Om Yadav, the official said.

The trio was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (robbery), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult) and 34 (common intention).

The arrested duo was produced in a court on Wednesday, which remanded them in one day police custody, inspector Dilip Dolare said.

