Aurangabad/Nanded, Apr 14 (PTI) Two universities in Aurangabad and Nanded districts of Maharashtra postponed their examinations in light of the curbs imposed by the state government to control the rise in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Wednesday.

As per an official release, examinations scheduled in the next 15 days have been postponed by the two universities in Marathwada region.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad started conducting exams for Bachelor of Arts, Science and Commerce courses from March 16.

Examinations for engineering and other courses commenced on April 6 by both offline and online method, it was stated.

According to a release, exams scheduled between April 15 to 30 will be conducted from May 3, and those scheduled to commence from on April 27, will start from May 5.

Nanded-based Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University held exams of some courses from April 6 and has now decided to complete the process for courses that have one or two papers left.

A revised time table will be posted on the university's website, an official said.

