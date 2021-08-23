Nagpur, Aug 23 (PTI) A 58-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were killed while three others, including two children, were seriously injured when a speeding truck rammed into the two-wheeler they were travelling on here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The family of five was returning to their home after celebrating the Rakhi festival at their relative's place at Mohpa in Kalmeshwar tehsil when the incident occurred at the Naya Katol Naka Chowk on Sunday night, an official said.

The deceased are identified as Maya Deshbhratar and her daughter-in-law Karishma Deshbhratar (30).

Police arrested the truck driver and registered a case, he said.

