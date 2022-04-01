Aurangabad, Apr 1 (PTI) The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here has suspended the head of its education department following allegations that she demanded money from research students, an official said.

Dr Ujwala Bhadange was suspended after an audio clip of her purported conversation with a female research student went viral on social media, in which she allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 and also threatened her, the official said in a release.

A complaint in this connection was filed by the student with the vice chancellor of the university on Thursday.

After the complaint, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole suspended Bhadange, the university administration said in the release.

