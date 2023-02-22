Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) A lifer on the run since 2012 was arrested from Maharashtra's Thane district in an operation by the local cops and Lucknow police, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Shelly Oberoi: From Delhi University Professor to New Delhi Mayor, Know All About AAP Leader’s Journey.

The Uttar Pradesh government had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on the absconding murder convict Mohammad Danish Arif Shaikh (42), said Senior Inspector Dileep Patil of the Thane crime branch.

Also Read | Gujarat: Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 68 Lakhs Seized at Surat International Airport (Watch Video).

Shaikh, a resident of Azamgarh in UP, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in 2006. While the high court upheld the sentence in 2012, he went into hiding, said the official. In 2020, the Supreme Court also ruled against Shaikh.

Acting on a piece of information, the Lucknow police coordinated with the Thane city police to arrest Shaikh from Mumbra on Tuesday, said the official.

To evade police action, Shaikh changed his name to Mohammad Mustakin Abdul Khalik and kept changing locations. Before his arrests, he had stayed in places like Aligarh and Kolkata, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)