Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) A 34-year-old man accused in five serious offences was detained by the police in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11 Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Shadab Ahmed Ansari, who has several cases of theft, dacoity and attempt to murder to his name, was detained and sent to Nashik jail, the official said.

Also Read | ‘Absolutely Unwarranted': Supreme Court Expunges Delhi High Court Observation on Make in India, Involving Prime Minister.

At least five serious offences have been registered against the accused with the Nizampura police station, he said.

In view of several cases against him, the police have detained Ansari under the provisions of Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)