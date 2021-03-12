Palghar, Mar 12 (PTI) A woman constable was arrested along with four others for allegedly killing her husband in Palghar in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

WPC Snehal Patil was in a relationship with her colleague Vikas Pashte, which was not liked by her husband Pundalik, an official said.

Patil and Pashte and three others took Pundalik, a rickshaw driver, to Mastan Naka on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on February 18 and killed him, he said.

Patil and Pashte and the three others were arrested on March 3, the official said.

