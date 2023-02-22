Palghar, Feb 22 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman died apparently by suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, nearly seven months after she lost her husband, police said on Wednesday.

Kanchan Devi Rajkumar Nonia, a resident of Bhim Nagar in Boisar, was depressed ever since she lost her husband, an official said.

She hanged herself in her home around 7.30 pm on Tuesday. No suicide note was found in the house, he said.

In his statement to the police, the woman's brother said they do not suspect any foul play in the case, said the official.

