Jalna, Aug 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by relatives of her former husband over a property dispute in Jalna district in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The woman, identified as Heena Majid Khan, had remarried but her former husband's relatives and she continued to have a dispute over a property, an official said.

"Late Sunday night, relatives of Heena's former husband assaulted her and her husband Majid Khan with sticks and rods. The two were admitted in hospital where Heena succumbed on Monday morning. We have arrested 10 people on the basis of Majid Khan's complaint," said Inspector Sanjay Deshmukh.

