Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) A 35-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly killed his woman neighbour over suspicion that she practised witchcraft, police said on Thursday.

The man's wife died around eight days back at Apti village in Kalyan taluka.

Also Read | Delhi | Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi Holds Meeting Via Video Conferencing With Rajya Sabha MPs of Party Over COVID-19 & Political Situation in The Country: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

He suspected that his 45-year-old woman neighbour practised witchcraft on his wife, Kalyan taluka police station inspector Balaji Pandhre said.

The man allegedly stabbed her with a knife on Tuesday evening, he said, adding that the woman died on the spot.

Also Read | UP BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta Holds Overnight Protest Outside Sadar Police Station in Unnao, Alleges 'Negligent Attitude' of Policemen.

Some neighbours alerted the police who rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and charged under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), Pandhre said.

The victim and the accused also had a land dispute and the police were probing if that led to the crime, he said. PTI COR GK GK 07301114 NNNNns League title with Barcelona. "They allowed me to train with the lads. The manager was fantastic.

Everybody welcomed me here and I feel like I'm at home. Want to train and do it my best and maybe we'll see.”

Touré, who competed in three World Cups for Ivory Coast, did some running and stretching Friday. He plans to return Monday and will increase his workload through the week.

Orient coach Ross Embleton told the club's website that “we thought it was a joke” when Touré's agent contacted them 10 days prior. They soon realized the request was “the real deal.” He said his squad can learn from Touré.

“Any opportunity to get a player of his quality, one of the best in the world, is fantastic,” Embleton said.

“He comes across as a really good character, and it will give our players a really good opportunity to learn from him in the experience.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)