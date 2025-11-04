Patna (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday said that Mahagathbandhan will be trounced in the Bihar assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Taking a jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Kishan said that the schemes will improve daily since the opposition's grand alliance has realised that they were going to "lose badly".

Also Read | West Bengal Voter List: How To Check Name in Electoral Roll of 2002 SIR at ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in As Fresh Special Intensive Revision Exercise Begins.

"Mahagathbandhan is going to be trounced. Thus, all these schemes will improve daily. They have realised that they will lose badly. RJD knows that NDA will win many of its seats. The ambience is in favour of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar's development model," Kishan told ANI.

His remarks come after Tejashwi announced a series of promises for farmers, women, and government employees if the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) comes to power in Bihar.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here Ahead of Phase 1 Polling on November 6.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav stated that farmers will receive an additional Rs 300 per quintal for paddy and Rs 400 per quintal for wheat over the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP), and will also be provided with free electricity for irrigation purposes if the Mahagathbandhan forms the government in Bihar.

"We will give Rs 300 for paddy and Rs 400 for wheat in addition to the MSP to farmers. We will provide free electricity to farmers for irrigation," Tejashwi Yadav said.

As part of the alliance's welfare schemes, the RJD leader reiterated the promise under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana. Women enrolled under the scheme will receive Rs 30,000 in their accounts on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, marking a symbolic start to the new year.

"Multiple women are excited for the Maa Behen Maan yojana we had announced, saying that they will get economic relief in this time of inflation. So we want to say that, on the demands of our mothers and sisters, our government will be formed. We all know Makar Sankranti is also coming. It is a new year for people. It happens on January 14, we will form the government, and under the Maa Behen Maan yojana, we will deposit Rs 30,000 in the accounts of women, covering for the whole year," Yadav said during a press conference in Patna.

Yadav also highlighted the MGB's commitment towards government employees, stating that transfers for police personnel, teachers, and healthcare workers will be restricted to a 70-kilometre radius from their home cadre.

"It is mentioned in our manifesto that Government employees, be it Police or healthworkers or teachers, will have transfer posting only within a 70 km radius of their home cadre," he said.

The Bihar Assembly election campaign for the first phase ends today, with a 48-hour silence period taking effect from Tuesday evening.

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)