Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): DGP Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Thursday, arrived in Prayagraj to inspect the stampede that occurred on 29 January on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

They will also oversee the security arrangements ahead of the third Amrit Snan scheduled for 3 February on the occasion of Vasant Panchami.

DIG, Vaibhav Krishna announced that authorities are gearing up for the upcoming Amrit Snan on Vasant Panchami, strengthening duties and reopening all bridges due to reduced crowds.

"We are making arrangements for the upcoming Amrit Snan on Vasant Panchami and the movement of pilgrims. Keeping that in mind, duties are being strengthened... We have reopened all the bridges because the crowd has reduced. Before Vasant Panchami, we will work according to our Zonal Plan... Just like no VIP movement was allowed on 29 January, no VIP movement will be allowed on 3 February... Our personnel are geared up for crowd management," he said.

This comes after a stampede-like situation arose at Mahakumbh in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries.

As per the latest update, at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said. He said twenty-five bodies have been identified.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

"A three-member judicial commission will be headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS DK Singh. We have been monitoring the entire incident from the CM's, Chief Secretary and DGP's control rooms throughout the day," he said.

To monitor the situation of Maha Kumbh, Chief Minister Yogi has postponed his visit to Delhi for the election campaign. (ANI)

