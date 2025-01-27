Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah has reached Prayagraj to take part in the ongoing Mahakumbh celebrations.

Shah was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet members at the Prayagraj airport.

In his one-day visit to Prayagraj, the Union Home Minister will take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam and will then visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat.

Later, the minister will proceed to Juna Akhara, where he will meet the Maharaj and other saints of the Akhara and have lunch with them.

His schedule also includes visits to Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram, where he will meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj, and conclude his visit with a meeting with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

The Home Minister will depart from Prayagraj for Delhi in the evening.

Till now, several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and various leaders have visited to Mahakumbh and have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet also went to Prayagraj for a meeting and then took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, during his visit to Prayagraj took 11 holy dips at the Mahakumbh.

Meanwhile, a Dharma Sansad, organised by spiritual leader and Bhagwat Katha orator Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, will be convened on Monday at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. One of the key objectives of the Sansad is the establishment of a Sanatana Board.

"We all want that Sanatana Board be constituted. We are placing a proposal before the Government. All Dharmacharyas want the welfare of Sanatana and temples to remain secure - for this Dharma Sansad is about to begin. I am going to see the preparation for the same. People are arriving here in large numbers," Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj told ANI.

The event will be attended by many saints, Gurus, and Sanatan leaders.

The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 110 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days on Sunday.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

