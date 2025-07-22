Hyderabad, Jul 22 (PTI) The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has issued 200 crore 'zero tickets' under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme (free bus travel for women) after formation of the Congress government in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

By availing the scheme, women passengers saved Rs 6,700 crore towards travel expenditure, they said.

The 'Mahalakshmi' scheme under which women can travel free of cost in the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses, was launched on December 9, 2023.

The scheme received an overwhelming public response and has significantly benefited women passengers throughout Telangana, they said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday congratulated TGSRTC workers, staff and the Management on the occasion of crossing the milestone of issuing 200 crore 'zero tickets'.

The Chief Minister lauded the RTC staff for making the prestigious scheme a big success, a release from CMO said.

"Overjoyed that the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme of free RTC travel for women has been implemented successfully in the state", the Chief Minister said, extending special congratulations to every woman beneficiary under the scheme.

Marking the milestone, statewide celebrations are being organised on July 23 as per the directions of Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar, officials said.

The intent of these celebrations is to highlight the success and impact of the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, and honour the spirit of public service and contribution by the TGSRTC, they said.

Celebrations would be held at 97 depots and 341 bus stations across the state.

