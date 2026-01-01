Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Education has appointed Professor Amrendra Kumar Das, who is currently serving at the Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, Assam, as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University in Assam till further orders.

In an official communication dated December 31, 2025, the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, said, "Prof. Amrendra Kumar Das, Department of Design, IIT Guwahati has been appointed as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University till further orders. The terms and conditions of the services of Prof. Amrendra Kumar Das as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University shall be those as set forth in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University. This issues with the approval of competent authority."

This came after the Ministry of Education constituted an Enquiry Committee to inquire into all matters pertaining to the ongoing situation in Tezpur University, including the allegations levelled against the Vice-Chancellor.

Prof. N Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor Manipur University has been appointed as the Chairman of the committee while Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, Vice Chancellor, Nagaland University and Prof. Manish R. Joshi, Secretary, UGC are members of the committee.

Furthermore, Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh was sent on leave immediately till the completion of the enquiry.

An office memorandum from the Department of Higher Education, reads, "In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 9 of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, the Visitor hereby constitutes an Enquiry Committee to inquire into all matters pertaining to the ongoing situation in Tezpur University, including the allegations levelled against the Vice-Chancellor."

"The Vice-Chancellor, Tezpur University shall recuse himself from all duties and proceed on leave immediately, and shall remain on leave till the completion of the enquiry," the memorandum added.

The committee shall conduct a detailed and comprehensive enquiry into the findings and recommendations of the Fact-Finding Committee Report submitted by the Office of the Chancellor of Tezpur University.

The committee shall ascertain the circumstances leading to the present crisis situation in the University campus, also including the resignations tendered and assumption of charges by various University functionaries.

The committee will also visit the campus, meet all stake holders and review relevant documents, communication and records as deemed fit.

The Committee has been asked to submit its report as early as possible and within a maximum duration of three months from the issue of this memorandum.

University authorities were also directed to assist fully with the Committee and provide all necessary documents and assistance required for the enquiry. (ANI)

