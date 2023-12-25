New Delhi, December 25: Highlighting the importance of the collected works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya for the young generation and research scholars, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Mahamana was a confluence of "modern thinking" and "Sanatan culture." He said that the collected works will shed light on BHU-related issues, Mahamana's dialogue with Congress leadership, and his attitude towards the British leadership.

"The volume related to the diary of the Mahamana," said PM Modi, can guide the people of the country in the dimensions of society, nation and spiritualism. He further said that personalities like Mahamana are born once in centuries and their impact can be witnessed in several future generations. Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Others Pay Homage to Freedom Fighter on His 162nd Jayanti.

"He was on par with the greatest scholars of his time in terms of knowledge and capability. Mahamana was a confluence of modern thinking and Sanatan culture," he added. PM Modi underlined that he made equal contributions to the freedom struggle as well as reviving the spiritual soul of the nation.

He had one eye on present-day challenges and the second on futuristic developments while prioritising national interests. The Prime Minister underlined that Mahamana fought for the country with the greatest force and sowed new seeds of possibility even in the most difficult environment. He emphasised that many such contributions of Mahamana will now be revealed authentically through the 11 volumes of the complete book being launched today. Madan Mohan Malaviya Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Releases Book on Collected Works of Malaviya on His 162nd Jayanti (Watch Video).

"It is the privilege of our government to confer the Bharat Ratna upon Mahamana," he said. PM Modi also noted that he, like Mahamana, got the opportunity to serve the people of Kashi. He recalled that his name was proposed by the family members of Malaviya ji when he came to contest the election from Kashi. He underlined that Mahamana had immense faith in Kashi and the city is touching new heights of development and restoring the glory of its heritage today.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the hard work of the team behind the collected work and congratulated the Ministry of I&B, Mahamana Malaviya Mission and Ram Bahadur Rai. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Secretary of Mahamana Malaviya Mission, Prabhunarayan Shrivastav, and Chief Editor of Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Sampoorna Vangamay, Rambahadur Rai among others were present on the occasion.

