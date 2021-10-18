Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): In the alleged suicide case of Mahant Narendra Giri, the three accused refused to undergo a polygraph test (lie detector test) on Monday.

On October 13, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought permission from the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to conduct a polygraph test on the three suspects in the alleged suicide of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president, citing hiding of facts.

Regarding this, Sudhir Srivastava, lawyer of Anand Giri, said, "The CJM summoned Anand Giri and he joined the hearing through video conference. When asked, the three accused said 'the CBI interrogated us for seven days. Whatever they (the officials) asked, we have said it.'"

He also told ANI, "For polygraph test, the CBI needs the consent of the accused. The accused have refused to undergo the test."

Mahant Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of saints in India, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on September 20.

A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned.

The probe in the matter was transferred to CBI on September 23. (ANI)

