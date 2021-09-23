Jammu, Sep 23 (PTI) Several events were on Thursday organised here to mark the 127th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh amid demands that the day be declared a public holiday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the ruler on his birth anniversary.

Also Read | Leh-Ladakh Tour Package Launched By IRCTC; 7-Day Trip to Begin From Lucknow On September 26, Check Price And Package Details.

He made immense contribution to India's freedom movement. His distinguishable and unmatchable services in the field of education, agriculture, administrative, social and economic reforms will always be remembered, he said.

On the occasion, many social and political organisations of the Jammu region, including the Congress, demanded that September 23 be declared as a public holiday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Student of Madras Christian College Stabbed to Death Outside Tambaram Railway Station in Chennai.

The Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) led a massive rally, where some youths were seen carrying arms and swords, in the city.

The BJP installed a statue of the Maharaja at its party headquarters here. The function was led by state unit president Ravinder Raina, along with MP Jugal Kishore Sharma.

"Maharaja had to live the last days of his life in exile due to (Jawaharlal) Nehru and former CM Sheikh Abdullah,” Raina alleged.

Maharaja Hari Singh's grandson Vikramaditya Singh, said "Our demand for this day to be marked as state holiday remains unequivocal.”

Chairman, Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh vowed to “restore the dignity and honour” of the ethnic Dogra minority in the state. "I reiterate this demand that September 23 should be declared a holiday," he said.

Kashmiri Pandits organisation All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) also paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)