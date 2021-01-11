Pune, Jan 11 (PTI) One person was killed and 13 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday, officials said.

One of the accidents took place near Ravet area on Pune-Mumbai highway around 4.30 am when a private bus, going from Latur to Mumbai, rammed into a truck from its rear side, an official from Pimpri Chinchwad police station said.

One bus passenger was killed and seven others on board the vehicle received injuries. Three truck occupants were also injured, he said.

All the injured people were shifted to a hospital, the official said.

In another accident, three truck occupants were injured after their vehicle hit another truck near Narhe village on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway here early Monday morning, a fire brigade official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)