Thane (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): In an unfortunate mishap atleast 14 people died and three got injured after a girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur in Thane.

As per the information, the machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway.

Also Read | TSRTC Staff to Become Government Employees After Telangana Cabinet Decides to Merge With Government.

Shahpur Police said, "14 people died and three injured after a girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur in Thane. The machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Rayagada Culvert Collapse: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh for Each Victim’s Family .

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)