Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Maharashtra has reported fresh deaths of 185 birds, including 180 from various poultries, the state government said on Wednesday.

It said 180 of the 185 birds were found dead at different poultries on Tuesday evening.

"Of these 180 birds, 110 were found dead in Akola, five in Thane and 65 in Aurangabad," the state Animal Husbandry department said in a statement.

The samples of these birds have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and to the Disease Investigation Section in Pune to check whether they were infected by bird flu pathogen.

According to the department, 3,10,741 poultry birds, including 2,31,903 birds from Navapur in Nandurbar district, 44,990 eggs and 64,639 kg poultry feed have been destroyed from the infected zones in Maharashtra until now.

The state government has paid the compensation of Rs 41.51 Lakh to the poultry farmers in the infected zone, where the culling of poultry birds, disposal of eggs and the poultry feed has been carried out for containment of bird flu, the statement said.

