Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) With the addition of 364 new cases ofcoronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,56,549,an official said on Thursday.

Apart from these new cases reported on Wednesday, five more people also succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll in the district to 6,194, he said.

Currently, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.41 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,47,232patients have recuperated from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 96.37 per cent.

There are 3,123 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,400,while the death toll stands at 1,199, an official from the district administration said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)