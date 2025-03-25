Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar wrote a letter to Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat demanding that the Maharashtra government take over the maintenance and preservation of all the forts currently being looked after by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

In his letter to Union Minister Shekhawat on Monday, Ashish Shelar highlighted his visit to the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), Paris, which he headed.

The Maharashtra government has identified 54 centrally protected and 62 state-protected forts, including iconic ones like Raigad, Rajgad, and Pratapgad, which are proposed to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites List.

Shelar emphasised that these historic forts, including those of the great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hold immense cultural and emotional significance for the people of Maharashtra

"The forts, strategically constructed and utilised by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, continue to inspire millions in Maharashtra and across the globe. These forts, which embody the spirit of nationalism and patriotism, hold a unique sentimental value among the people of Maharashtra. There are 54 centrally protected forts and 62 state-protected forts in Maharashtra. The government of Maharashtra is actively involved in the conservation and preservation activities of state-protected forts," he said.

Shelar highlighted that Maharashtra's Directorate of Archaeology and Museums is fully equipped to undertake conservation work and can involve CSR donors for fort maintenance. He also pointed out that the state government has already undertaken extensive conservation efforts for state-protected forts.

"Representing the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra, the Cabinet of the Maharashtra Government has expressed & sincere willingness to participate in the protection and conservation of forts associated with Maratha history in the state in a meeting dated 18 February 2025. In this regard, the centrally protected forts under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India in the state of Maharashtra may be handed over to the Government of Maharashtra to carry out conservation works and develop tourist amenities similarly," Ashish Shelar demanded.

He also mentioned that the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums under the Department of Cultural Affairs can execute conservation and preservation works through planned contractors and conservation architects specialised in heritage conservation.

"My department is also encouraging CSR donors to be part of Maha Varasa and Vaibhav Sangopan (adopt the monument) schemes for conservation and upkeep of forts. I urge you to instruct the Archaeological Survey of India to initiate the required action in this regard. It would be our pride to keep these forts well preserved so that these forts will continue inspiring the new generation. I look forward to your positive response," Ashish Shelar said.

Shelar's demand is driven by the state's commitment to safeguarding its rich heritage. The Maharashtra government has already initiated several initiatives, including the 'Maha Varasa' and 'Vaibhav Sangopan' schemes, to promote heritage-friendly tourism and involve local communities in conservation efforts.

The Centre's response to Shelar's demand is awaited, but the move is seen as a significant step towards preserving Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage. (ANI)

