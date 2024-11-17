Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Former Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana on Sunday alleged involvement of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers behind attacks on her rally at Khallar village, part of the Daryapur constituency in Amravati.

A ruckus broke out during a public rally, which was held on Saturday in support of BJP candidate Ramesh Bundile at Khallar village in Amravati.

"I was addressing the public meeting very peacefully. People started hooting and raising religious slogans. I urged everyone to stay calm and explained that our only aim is to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of elections in Maharashtra. The differently-abled people were in the meeting and would have been the most affected had there been any kind of nuisance." Navneet Rana said.

"It all started at 5 pm when the party workers started setting up the stage after taking all necessary permissions. Taluka president of Uddhav Thackeray's party lives in the village, and it was all done by his people," she added.

The incident occurred when chairs were reportedly thrown at Navneet Rana while she was campaigning for Ramesh Bundile. The BJP leader was allegedly attacked as she was addressing the crowd in Daryapur's Khallar village.

Following the incident, Former Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana filed a complaint at the police station.

The police have registered a case regarding the incident and have initiated a probe into the matter.

"BJP leader Navneet Rana came to Khallar village yesterday, to campaign for the BJP candidate from the Daryapur Assembly constituency, Ramesh Bundile. During the rally, a dispute broke out between two groups. We have registered a case on the complaint of Navneet Rana. The situation is now under control. A police checkpoint has been set up in the village. We request the citizens to not believe in any kind of rumours. Further investigation is underway," Inspector Crime Branch Rural Amravati, Kiran Wankhade said.

The incident occured just days before the Maharshtra assembly polls.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23. (ANI)

