Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar visited Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday to check on the health of Salim Khan, showing support to Salman Khan's family during a concerning time.

Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to the hospital on February 17 and is recovering slowly. Salim Khan is the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and a famous screenwriter, actor, and film producer himself. He wrote the screenplays, stories and scripts for numerous Bollywood films. He is best known as one-half of the prolific screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, along with Javed Akhtar.

Also Read | Today’s Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 25.

Together with Javed Akhtar, he revolutionised Indian cinema in the 1970s, creating the "Angry Young Man" archetype and penning blockbusters like Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer.

Anjali soon departed from the hospital after paying a visit. Earlier, on February 22, Shah Rukh Khan also visited the hospital after Aamir Khan came to check on the veteran screenwriter's health along with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

Also Read | Delhi Family Court Directs Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukerji To Return INR 5.72 Crore Property Money to Cricketer, Declares Australian Orders Not Binding.

Salim Khan was admitted after he suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is being kept under close watch in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed.

"There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal, and did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need for any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."

According to an official statement issued by the hospital, Salim Khan was admitted at 8.30 am under the care of Dr Jalil D Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine. He was brought to the emergency department by the family doctor, following which he was shifted to the ICU for monitoring.

Several well-known names from the film industry have been visiting Salim Khan since his admission.

Veteran writer Javed Akhtar was seen at the hospital on Wednesday to meet his longtime friend. Politician Rahool N Kanal and actor Lulia Vantur also paid visits. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)