Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Central Railway will run special suburban trains on November 19-20, and November 20-21, to facilitate the movement of election personnel and the public.

According to an official release, these trains will operate on the Main Line (CSMT-Kalyan) and Harbour Line (CSMT-Panvel).

CSMT-Kalyan special, CSMT to Panvel Special and Panvel to CSMT Special trains will run on November 19-20

On November 20-21, CSMT-Kalyan Special, Kalyan to CSMT, CSMT to Panvel will run.

All special trains will halt at all stations between CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel, as per the schedule.

The release said that these special services are expected to enhance connectivity and ensure the smooth transit of election participants. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of these additional services for their travel needs on these nights.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bhartaiya Janata Party (BJP) the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

It is up against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20 with votes being counted on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42. (ANI)

