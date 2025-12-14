Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Sunday criticised the Maharashtra government over the short State Assembly session, saying it lasted barely eight days and failed to address key issues like the state's financial condition, investment challenges, unemployment and corruption.

She also alleged that the government had not fulfilled its promise of a complete farm loan waiver, even as farmer suicides continue to rise.

Speaking to ANI, Sule said, "Maharashtra session is very short, it's was hardly even eight days and it's unfortunate that they should be discussing Maharashtra's issues of the financial situation of Maharashtra and huge challenges of investments, unemployment, and corruption. It's very sad that the Maharashtra government is not agreeing to any of these. The government committed to a loan waiver (for farmers). A complete loan waiver is what the Chief Minister had committed, and it's not happening, and the farmer suicides are going up, as Maharashtra's data says..."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state assembly will also discuss the national song in the next session.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the Chief Minister said, "Vande Mataram isn't just a song; it's the mantra of India's independence and nationalism. After 150 years of its completion, Parliament must discuss it, and I am happy that this discussion is underway. Our speaker has announced that it will be discussed in our assembly as well in the next session."

The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature commenced in Nagpur on December 8 and concluded on December 14. (ANI)

