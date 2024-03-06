Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's email address was hacked to send an email to the state's Governor's office, said police.

Marine Drive Police registered a case against an unknown person under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act (IT Act), said the police on Tuesday.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 06, 2024.

The hacking came to light on Tuesday.

"The unknown person has hacked the personal email ID of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to send mail to the Maharashtra Governor's office. An investigation into the case is underway," said the Mumbai Police.

Also Read | PM Modi West Bengal Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India’s First Underwater Metro Section in Kolkata on March 6 (Watch Video).

The IPC sections invoked in the case are 419 (cheating by personation), and 170 (personating a public servant). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)