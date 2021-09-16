Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay on Thursday said that the party will observe "Seva Samarpan Diwas" to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two decades in "public service" and his 71st birthday.

Maharashtra BJP will organise a 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign comprising various welfare activities, which will start from tomorrow and will be inaugurated by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis at BJP headquarter in Maharashtra.

"Under this campaign, various party workers will send postcards to Prime Minister for thanking him; an awareness campaign for plastic-free state and vaccination drive will be initiated; blood donation to collect 50,000 of blood units will be undertaken and Divyangs will be helped in a various way," said Upadhyay.

He further said that the party will also make arrangements for the registration of all kids who lost their parents due to COVID-19 so that they can be helped by the central government.

The BJP leader further said that various exhibitions will be put up at various BJP offices and locations.

As per party sources, BJP is planning to create a record by helping achieve the nation maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To achieve this milestone, BJP is prepping its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people get their COVID-19 vaccines on the day. (ANI)

