Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): An old bridge over the Indrayani River near Kundamala village in Pune district of Maharashtra collapsed on Sunday triggering a major rescue operation. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that some people are feared to have swept away but did not confirm any casualities.

According to authorities, 10 to 15 people may be trapped in the debris of the bridge collapse that took place under the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station.

So far, five to six individuals have been rescued and rescue efforts are ongoing, with emergency teams deployed at the site.

Heavy rains had raised water levels. Local police, fire brigade, and NDRF teams rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

Further details are awaited, according to Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "There has been an incident of bridge collapse in Maval. I have spoken to the Divisional Commissioner, Tehsildar and Police Commissioner. Some people have been injured and taken to the hospital. Some people are also trapped. The NDRF team is reaching there.

"It is possible that some people have been swept away. We have not yet received any confirmation of casualties in this regard. Therefore, it would not be appropriate to talk about this now. I will give information about this only after getting complete information. Right now, the administration is trying its best to provide relief to the people."

The incident comes amid an orange alert by the MeT department for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, with heavy to very heavy rains expected in the ghat regions. The area had received heavy rains in the last two days.

NCP MP Supriya Sule in a social media post on X said, "A bridge over the Indrayani River at Kundmala in Maval Taluka of Pune district has collapsed. There is a fear that some citizens on the bridge may have been swept away. This is a very unfortunate incident, and I sincerely pray to the Almighty for the safety of all those affected."

"I have spoken to the District Collector of Pune regarding the incident, and they are sending all necessary assistance. I earnestly appeal to all citizens to exercise caution while venturing out for monsoon tourism. Please strictly follow all safety guidelines," Sule posted on X. (ANI)

