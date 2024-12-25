Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): A six-year-old boy, Harsh Mavji Arethia, who was seated in the front seat of a car, died after being struck by an airbag following a two-car collision in the Vashi area of Maharashtra.

According to the police, the accident occurred on the night of December 21 when one vehicle crashed into a divider, causing its rear end to lift into the air and collide with the bonnet of Arethia's car. The impact caused the car's airbag to deploy.

Speaking to the media, Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Ghumal of Vashi Police Station said, "On December 21, at around 11.30 pm, a car hit a divider. Another car coming from behind hit the first car and its airbags opened. The child sitting in the car was hit by the airbag. The people passing by took him to the hospital. He died during the treatment. A case has been registered."

Doctors reported that there were no visible injury marks on Harsh's body, and the cause of death was determined to be polytrauma shock.

Earlier on December 23, three people, including two toddlers, died and six others were injured after a dumper truck ran over them while they were sleeping on the footpath in the Wagholi Chowk area of Pune City.

The incident happened last night around 1 am.

According to Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 4, the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and BNS for further investigation. (ANI)

