A tragic car accident in Vashi has claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy after an airbag deployment proved fatal. The incident occurred late on December 21, around 11:30 pm, when a car hit a divider. Shortly after, another vehicle collided with the stationary car, triggering the airbags in the first vehicle. According to Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Ghumal of Vashi Police Station, the child, seated in the first car, was struck by the deploying airbag. Passersby rushed the injured child to a nearby hospital, but despite medical efforts, the child succumbed to injuries during treatment. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the sequence of events leading to the accident. Navi Mumbai: Cop, Prison Officer Booked for Accepting Bribe INR 10,000 From Inmate’s Brother To Stop Harassment in Taloja Jail.

6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Airbag Following Car Accident in Vashi

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the death of a child after being hit by an airbag, Vashi police station Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Ghumal says, "... On December 21, at around 11.30 pm, a car hit a divider. Another car coming from behind hit the first car and its airbags… pic.twitter.com/TppWsbgW8F — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

