Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting with Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Vice President, Investment Solutions, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), regarding infrastructure development and financial assistance in Mumbai on Thursday.

The discussion focused on long-term collaboration to strengthen Maharashtra's development roadmap. The state is steadily progressing towards the goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy and contributing significantly to India's USD 5 trillion economy vision, a CMO release said.

"A structured plan is in motion, with short-term targets set for 2029, mid-term goals for 2035 as Maharashtra turns 75, and a long-term vision for 2047 aligned with the Amrit Kaal vision of PM Narendra Modi Ji," CM Fadnavis said.

"To support this vision, a robust project pipeline is being prepared. 9 major proposals have already been submitted to NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance. 5 river-linking projects are underway to address water scarcity and support agriculture and industry," he added.

Highlighting the state's ambition on energy production, Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra is also scaling up in energy and urban transformation. The aim is to generate 1 lakh MW of power through pump storage. Solar initiatives are transforming rural areas, with 3-4 lakh solar pumps being installed each year for farmers. Urban Maharashtra is being reshaped with metro lines, coastal roads, and underground networks. With strong planning, focused execution, and global partnerships, Maharashtra is moving confidently towards building a stronger, future-ready, and truly developed State."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of two major railway projects in the state, aimed at enhancing connectivity and creating jobs.

The Cabinet has approved two major railway projects for the state, the Itarsi-Nagpur fourth line and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Parbhani doubling project.

In a post on X, Devendra Fadnavis wrote, "A Milestone Moment for Maharashtra's Rail Connectivity! Gratitude to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji, Hon. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji and the Union Cabinet for approving 2 major railway infrastructure projects in Maharashtra that will strengthen connectivity, boost logistics, and generate large-scale employment across key regions: Itarsi-Nagpur (4th Line) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Parbhani (Doubling)"

"New rail boost for Vidarbha and Marathwada: more jobs, faster transport, and stronger growth. Every track brings Maharashtra closer to balanced progress," the post reads. (ANI)

