Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the nomination of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ujjwal Nikam to the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

Congratulating the SPP for his journey "from the courts to the Parliament," CM Fadnavis thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "nominating a personality like Ujjwal Nikam to the Rajya Sabha."

"We all know that he has extensively worked as a public prosecutor against terrorism and in national security cases," CM Fadnavis said.

SPP Ujjwal Nikam is best known for handling high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab and the 1993 Bombay blasts case.

"PM Narendra Modi always stands behind nationalists. I congratulate Ujjwal Nikam for his journey from the courts to the Parliament," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier today, Nikam expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. He said that PM Modi personally informed him about the nomination via a phone call.

"I thank President Droupadi Murmu for nominating me. When I met PM Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha election campaign, he expressed his faith in me. Yesterday, PM Modi called to inform me about the nomination. He asked whether he should speak in Hindi or Marathi--both of us laughed. Then he spoke to me in Marathi and told me that the President wanted to assign me a responsibility, and he informed me of her decision," Nikam told ANI.

Nikam, along with former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla; C Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker and educationist from Kerala; and Meenakshi Jain, a noted historian, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India--recognising their excellence in public service and scholarship.

Shringla, known for his distinguished diplomatic career, served as India's Ambassador to the United States and Bangladesh, and was Foreign Secretary from January 2020 to April 2022. Sadanandan Master has decades of grassroots service in Kerala, while Meenakshi Jain is widely recognised for her contributions to the study of Indian history and civilisation.

These individuals were nominated under the powers conferred by Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3) of the same article. The nominations fill vacancies created by the retirement of previously nominated members.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the nominations through an official notification. These appointments are seen as a recognition of significant national contributions in the fields of law, diplomacy, social service, and historical scholarship. (ANI)

