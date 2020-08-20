Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is committed to protect and conserve the biodiversity of Western Ghats, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.

He said the Centre will be notified on exclusion of villages in the eco-sensitive area for protection of biodiversity of the Western Ghats.

Thackeray was speaking at a meeting on Western Ghats biodiversity conservation.

The Chief Minister said he has asked the forest department to conduct a drone survey to find out if any non- forest activity is being conducted in the sensitive area.

Residents of villages coming under the route of transit of tigers and other wildlife should be rehabilitated elsewhere, he said.

Before finalising the Western Ghats eco-sensitive area, a drone survey will be carried out in 62 villages, state forest minister Sanjay Rathod said at the meeting which was chaired by Thackeray.

