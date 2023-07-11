Maharashtra Congress leaders in a meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at AICC office in Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday held a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to take stock of the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra, days after the split in the Nationalist Congress Party.

With both Shiv Sena and NCP seeing splits, Congress is in a position to stake claim to the position of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s Government Transfers Rs 1,005 Crore to Over 51 Lakh Pensioners Through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar had said that if Congress wanted to appoint their opposition leader, it was a legitimate demand.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the NDA government in Maharashtra as Deputy Chief Minister causing a crisis in NCP. Eight other MLAs also joined with him as ministers.

Also Read | Ayodhya Acid Attack: Man Throws Acid at Woman After Marriage Called Off in Haiderganj Area.

The developments in NCP also have implications for the Congress which is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The MVA includes NCP led by Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. Maharashtra will face assembly polls next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)