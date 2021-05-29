Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said that the party's state unit will hold a statewide agitation on Sunday to protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's "seven-year black rule."

"The country reached a state of decline of 25 years under the seven-year rule of the Narendra Modi-led central government and its people are suffering serious consequences. In the last seven years, Modi has ravaged the country in the name of development," Patole said.

"In 70 years, the Congress government has firmly established the country as a prosperous, self-respecting nation in the world. Maharashtra Congress will hold a statewide agitation on Sunday to protest against the Modi government's seven-year black rule," he added.

Alleging that even after seven years of coming to power, PM Modi could not fulfill any of his promises, Patole said, "Two crore jobs a year, Rs 15 lakh in each account, farmers' income will be doubled, black money will be brought to India, inflation will be reduced in 100 days. None of these promises has been fulfilled."

"In seven years, inflation has risen so much that it has become difficult for people to make ends meet," he added. (ANI)

