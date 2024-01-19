Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): A person was killed after a container truck caught fire in Thane district, officials said.

According to officials, the truck overturned on Ghodbunder Road after losing control and caught fire, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations, 22 Trains Delayed Due to Low Visibility.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation, the heavy commercial vehicle was laden with goods when it lost control and overturned on the road connecting Thane to Ghodbunder Road.

Fire tenders, accompanied by a team from the Chitalsar police station, reached the spot after receiving word of the accident.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Steals Wife's Car Worth Rs 4.5 Lakh to Pay off Debt in Udhna, Arrested.

A dousing operation was launched and the fire was put out, officials informed.

However, one person succumbed to burn injuries at the scene, officials said, adding that the police took custody of his body and sent it for post-mortem.

The container truck was, meanwhile, removed by the traffic police with the help of a Hydra crane and normal traffic movement was restored on the road after three hours, informed officials from Thane Municipal Corporation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)