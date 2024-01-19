A tragic incident unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, when a massive fire engulfed a container on Ghodbunder Road. The blaze resulted in one fatality, with the deceased’s body being transported to a local hospital for postmortem examination. The Thane Municipal Corporation reported that the traffic police, with the aid of a Hydra, managed to remove the burnt container. After three hours of concerted effort, the affected route was finally reopened for traffic. Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at Barrel Manufacturing Company Complex in Rangareddy; No Casualties Reported.

Fatal Fire Incident in Thane

#WATCH | Maharashtra: One person died after a massive fire broke out in a container on Ghodbunder Road, Thane. The body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem. Also, the crashed container was removed by the traffic police with the help of Hydra and after 3 hours of effort,… pic.twitter.com/ZcREYil26f — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

