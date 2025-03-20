Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Relative peace has returned to most areas of Nagpur City after violence had broken out on March 17 over the issue of Aurangzeb's grave. On Thursday, curfew was lifted in the Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police limits of Nagpur city.

As per Nagpur police, the curfew will be relaxed for citizens in Lakadganj, Pachpavali, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Imamwada, and Yashodharanagar police limits from 2 to 4 pm for purchasing essential commodities.

The curfew in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth and Tehsil police station limits will remain in force until further orders.

Earlier, Maharashtra Police's Cyber cell said on Thursday that one of the accused in the Nagpur violence "edited and circulated videos" and "glorified violence" on social media, which led to the riots spreading in various parts of the city.

"He (Faheem Khan) edited and circulated the video of the protest against Aurangzeb due to which the riots spread. He also glorified violent videos," cyber cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani told ANI here.

The police have registered four FIRs in connection with the riots which took place on Monday night in Nagpur.

"Four FIRs have been registered. The first FIR is that videos of the protest against Aurangzeb were edited and circulated, and violence was glorified in the videos. The second is about making clips about the violence and spreading them so that there would be violence between two communities. Third is multiple posts were made in which violence was further instigated," Matani said. Accused Faheem Khan was arrested on March 19, he has been remanded in custody till Friday March 21. Khan is a leader of the Minorities Democratic Party (MD). He was arrested just after the police filed an FIR regarding the riots.

Nagpur Police have arrested 50 people, including seven minors, following the violent clashes that erupted on March 17, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made following an investigation into the unrest, during which CCTV cameras were also damaged. Authorities are probing the involvement of the alleged mastermind and assessing the sequence of events leading up to the violence. (ANI)

