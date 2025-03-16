Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was honoured with the first "Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award" on the occasion of Sant Tukaram Maharaj 375th Beej Pilgrimage in Pune's Dehu on Sunday.

"I am very happy today and feeling lucky that I have been chosen for this award by the Temple trust ...I thanked them from the bottom of my heart ...this award not only belongs to me but also for all of them who love me and my work. After getting this award my responsibilities have increased. I am so lucky that the land where Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj had met, the same place I am getting this award," Shinde said after receiving the award.

The award was presented by the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Temple trust of Dehu, Pune.

Earlier on February 12, Eknath Shinde shared his gratitude to the organisers for being honored with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award.

"I have also been honoured with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award. I thank the organisers," he said.

On February 10, Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, made a scathing criticism of Uddhav Thackeray's faction and said that if "Hindutva emperor" Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts had been preserved instead of making fake voice videos, no one would have gone anywhere.

Former Congress MLA from Pune Ravindra Dhangekar joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde, along with his workers.

"Dhangekar got 4 lakh 60 thousand votes in the Lok Sabha elections. This shows your work and popularity," Shinde praised Dhangekar. (ANI)

