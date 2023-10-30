Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have busted a factory involved in the production and storage of narcotics at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, said officials on Sunday.

A search of two factory premises of a company named "Apex Medichem Pvt Ltd" resulted in the recovery of about 107 litres of liquid Mephedrone.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Announces Aid of Rs 2 Lakh to Kin of Deceased.

The illicit market value of these narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances has been reported to be around Rs 160 crores. All the recovered substances have been seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, said DRI officials.

Two persons have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 including the owner of the factory and the warehouse manager.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Six Killed, 40 Injured in Collision Between Two Trains in Vizianagaram, Helpline Numbers Opened (See Pics and Videos).

Further investigation into the case is under progress.

The operation by DRI puts the spotlight on the increasing use of synthetic drugs and the misuse of industrial units in the manufacturing of these drugs. The operation also highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling the menace of Narcotics in the country, said DRI.

On October 20, a joint operation was conducted by DRI, Pune Regional Unit, DRI, Ahmedabad and Crime Branch, Ahmedabad police wherein mephedrone, ketamine and cocaine, having illicit market value of approximately Rs 250 Cr were seized under the NDPS Act.

Two persons, including the mastermind and owner of a factory, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, DRI had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)