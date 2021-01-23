Pune, Jan 23 (PTI) A fire broke out on Saturday evening at a garbage plant located in an industrial area at Hadapsar here in Maharashtra, officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far.

At least ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot in the Ramtekdi industrial area, Fire Brigade officials said.

"We received a call at around 8 pm about a blaze erupting at a garbage plant in Ramtekdi industrial estate area. Around 9 to 10 fire tenders have been sent to douse the fire," said a senior official.

