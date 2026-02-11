Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at a residential building located on BT Kawade Road in Maharashtra's Pune.

No injuries were reported, and firefighting operations are underway.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 39 Lottery Result of 11.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Further details are awaited.

On Tuesday, a fire involving three buses broke out in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on February 12: Will Schools, Banks, Transport and Markets Be Shut Tomorrow?.

According to the Fire Department, two buses were initially reported to be on fire, but it was later confirmed that a third bus had also caught fire.

No injuries were reported, and the situation was quickly brought under control.

While speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Gautam Ingwale stated, "At 9:30, we got to know that two buses had caught fire. We immediately sent an authority vehicle to control the situation. Three buses were on fire. One bus was completely destroyed, and two buses were slightly damaged. No one is injured. The rest are under control."

Ingwale added, "These vehicles were parked in the parking lot without permission. Two fire brigades, one from the authority and one from Chikli, were deployed to control the fire." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)