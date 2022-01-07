Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): A fire broke out in Bhiwandi's Parasnath complex godown on Friday, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

As many as five fire extinguisher vehicles were rushed to the spot.

In this accident, three sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

