Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on Tuesday night at Shree Rajlaxmi Commercial Complex in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi, Thane district, officials said.

The officials further said that no casualties have been reported so far.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Bapu Sonwane said the fire department reached the site shortly after receiving information about the blaze and began evacuating nearby residential areas as a precaution.

"We received information around 8 pm that a fire had broken out... We saw that a huge fire had broken out on the second floor when we reached... There is a residential area nearby... We evacuated that area... We are working to put out the fire," Sonwane said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and additional details are awaited. Local residents have been urged to stay clear of the area until the situation is fully contained.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at Aryavart Chemicals in Jalgaon, officials said on November 14.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge said fire tenders and police are on the spot, and efforts are underway to control the blaze.

Fortunately, all 12 people inside the factory have been safely evacuated, and no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Speaking to ANI, Rohan Ghuge said, "A fire has broken out at Aryavart Chemicals. Fire tenders and police are present at the site, and we are working to control the blaze. Fortunately, there have been no casualties. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Initial reports indicate that 12 people were inside the building, and everyone has been safely evacuated." (ANI)

