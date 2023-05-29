Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): The fire that broke out in Pune's paper-cardboard godown has been extinguished, informed fire department officials on Monday.

A massive fire broke out at a godown in Pune's Golmarket, in the early hours of the morning.

The call regarding the fire incident was received around 1 am in the morning and nine fire tenders reached the spot, informed officials.

"Fire broke out in a paper-cardboard godown in Golmarket of Pune, during the early hours today. 9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire," said Pune fire department officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

