Chandrapur, Jul 26 (PTI) Five persons, including four women, died after being struck by lightning in four places in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in the last 24 hours, police officials said on Wednesday.

The electrical discharge from the sky also left one woman injured, they said.

Two women, aged 45 and 47, working in a paddy field died on the spot in a lightning strike at Delanwadi village in Sindewahi tehsil, some 75 km from the district headquarters, on Wednesday, an official said.

A 33-year-old woman also suffered burns in the incident, he said.

Bolts of lightning killed a 35-year-old woman at Betala village in Bramhapuri tehsil, nearly 125 km from Chandrapur, and a farmer in Korpana tehsil on Wednesday, said local police officials.

On Tuesday evening, a 35-year-old woman died in a lightning strike in Gondpipari tehsil, said another official.

